IPL 2024: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at 3.30 pm today at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, marking the day's first IPL match.

Indian Premier League 2024: Security for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on March 23 will be ensured by a total of 2,000 police officers, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Starting at 3.30 pm, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), marking the day's first IPL match. A second match at 7.30 pm is scheduled at Kolkata between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Security Boosted Addressing the media at the stadium, Punjab's special director general of police (law and order), Arpit Shukla, stated that security supervision for the match will be overseen by a DIG-level officer. A total of 2,000 police officers will be deployed at the stadium.

Shukla was present at the stadium to oversee the security arrangements for the event.

"We have made ample security arrangements for the match. The Mohali SSP will ensure tight security cover. We will also ensure that the residents around the stadium don't face any inconvenience and thus the traffic will be properly regulated," Shukla said.

Parking Arrangements On parking arrangements, Shukla added that "adequate" preparation has been made for the match day. He also noted that final traffic routes and plans would necessitate the diversion of some roads.

"The stadium can accommodate 33,000 spectators and 7,000 cars can be parked in the arranged parking. Mullanpur stadium has more capacity than Mohali PCA stadium and thus there won't be any issues in managing the crowd," he added.

During the security briefing, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg, SP Rural Manpreet Singh, and SP Headquarters Tushar Gupta provided updates on the security arrangements at the stadium.

“We will have 60 gazetted police officers on duty during the match. Traffic diversions have been made and the road opposite the stadium from Sector 39 will be closed to regular traffic on the day. Only those having tickets for gate numbers 1, 1-A, 1-B, 1-C, 2, 3 and 4 will be allowed to approach from this road and others will have to follow the route from the other road. Diversions and display guide signage will be put up for the spectator’s facilitation," Garg was quoted saying by the Times of India.

Further, entry for those holding tickets for 5-13 would be from the Omaxe side, with parking arrangements in P-4, P-5 and P-7. And those holding tickets for gates 1, 1-A, 1-B, 1-C, 2, 3 and 4 can use parking facilities at P-1, P-2, P-3 and P-6.

