Shah Rukh Khan calls these KKR players 'Superman', 'fashionista'; check details

Kolkata Knight Riders are ruling the charts of the Indian Premier League after Rajasthan Royals. They have won six out of nine matches played.

Filled with powerful batting prowess and solid bowling attack, Knights have been dominating the tournament till now.

Impressed with Sunil Narine, KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has called him 'Superman' the real energy behind the team's success.

"In our house, we call him Superman, the god particle. He's a boss on the field, a player, a bowler, a batsman, a wicketkeeper, a fielder. He's an 'anything' player," Shah Rukh told Star Sports show 'Knight Club presents - King Khan's Rules' about the 35-year-old stalwart.

According to IPL 2024 stats, Narine has been ranked at number one 'Most Valuable player' with 317.5 points, while stands at the tenth spot for scoring maximum runs in the orange cap list. He has scored 372 runs in 9 matches, with an average of 41.33 and his highest is 109.

Narine also took 11 wickets in 9 matches, giving away 247 runs. His economy is 6.86 and currently stands at 14th spot in the purple cap list.

"He's so spirited, so lovely. We're very fortunate to have players, Indian or foreign, who have deep feelings for the team... Sunil, like I said, he's an 'anything' player," added Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier, Narine played a pivotal role for KKR in 2012 and 2104 editions, taking 21 and 24 wickets that helped Knights lift the trophy twice.

SRK also spoke about Andre Russel and called him a 'fashionista'.

Lauding Russel, SRK said, “Such a wonderful person to be around, and such a great cricketer. He reminds us of the first big man like Universe Boss, Mr. Gayle. He's like that, and I love the fact that he's very fashion-conscious. He likes to dress well, do his hair." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Last night, I asked him, 'Do you have some two-colour shoes?' He said no, but he has designer spikes. So I said, 'Are they Gucci designer spikes?' Wow! Yes, well, I love the way he's a fashionista," SRK added.

KKR in IPL 2024: According to the IPL 2024, KKR is the second spot with 6 wins in 9 matches and have 12 points. Also, its net run rate is 1.096.

