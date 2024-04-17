Indian cricketer and Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan on 17 April has shared an emotional message for his son Zoravar, as he revealed a jersey with his son's name on the back. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan shared a couple of pictures of a PBKS jersey, among one of them had his son’s name. He wrote, “You’re Always with Me, My Boy."

Earlier, Dhawan could not play against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in the Indian Premier League match as he sustained an injury in the form of a niggle recently.

The former Indian left-handed opener had seen ups and downs in personal life. Following his divorce from his wife Aesha Mukerji on 4 October 2023, he even had to part ways with his son.

On 26 December 2023, Dhawan had revealed that he had been blocked from all communication with his son. He posted the emotional note on his son Zoravar's birthday.

In his heartbreaking message on Instagram, Dhawan mentioned that he is proud of the kid and shared a photo of his video call with Zoravar.

"It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely," Dhawan wrote.

“Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora."

After the Delhi court granted the divorce, Mukerji did not contest the allegations or defend herself. The court allowed Dhawan to spend time with Zoravar in India and Australia, including overnight stays and video calls.

