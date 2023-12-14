IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer to return as KKR skipper, Nitish Rana named vice-captain

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on December 14 confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will return as the side's captain for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Apart from this, the franchise informed that Nitish Rana would be the vice-captain for the team in the upcoming season. Earlier in 2023, Iyer missed out on the IPL edition due to injury and Rana stepped in as skipper throughout the season with Knight Riders finishing seventh in the table. ALSO READ: India's tour of South Africa will solve THESE crucial T20 World Cup 2024 questions Iyer returned to cricketing action in the 2023 Asia Cup in September-October and was the key player in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023. He also made his T20I comeback in November during the series against Australia. “It was indeed unfortunate that Shreyas missed IPL 2023 due to injury. We are delighted that he’s back and at the helm as Captain. The way he has worked hard to recover from his injury and the form he has displayed is a testament to his character," KKR's CEO Venky Mysore said as he confirmed the return of Iyer as captain.

"We are also grateful that Nitish had agreed to step into Shreyas’s shoes last season and did a great job. There’s no doubt Nitish as Vice Captain will support Shreyas in every possible way for the benefit of #TeamKKR."

Meanwhile, Iyer lauded Rana for taking over the captaincy in 2023. “I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group," said Iyer.

Return of Gautam Gambhir

Earlier in November, KKR announced the return of Gautam Gambhir to the franchise as a mentor. Gambhir had led the KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 but was released by the franchise ahead of the 2018 season.

After his retirement, Gambhir had a two-year stint in a mentorship role with Lucknow Super Giants (in 2022 and 2023).

SKIPPER More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!