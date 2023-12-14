IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer to return as KKR skipper, Nitish Rana named vice-captain
Iyer missed out on the IPL 2023 edition due to injury and Rana stepped in as skipper throughout the season with Knight Riders finishing seventh in the table.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on December 14 confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will return as the side's captain for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
"We are also grateful that Nitish had agreed to step into Shreyas’s shoes last season and did a great job. There’s no doubt Nitish as Vice Captain will support Shreyas in every possible way for the benefit of #TeamKKR."
Meanwhile, Iyer lauded Rana for taking over the captaincy in 2023. “I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group," said Iyer.
Return of Gautam Gambhir
Earlier in November, KKR announced the return of Gautam Gambhir to the franchise as a mentor. Gambhir had led the KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 but was released by the franchise ahead of the 2018 season.
After his retirement, Gambhir had a two-year stint in a mentorship role with Lucknow Super Giants (in 2022 and 2023).
