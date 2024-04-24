Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill became the second-youngest and fastest Indian to complete 100 matches in the Indian Premier League tournament on 24 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not on this, Gill eclipses Virat Kohli to become the youngest Indian to play 100 IPL games. The Indian opener achieved this feat while playing against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the ongoing IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With this, Gill joins the elite list of IPL captains Hardik, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Pant after achieving the feat quickly.

Looking at the top five youngest players to play the 100th IPL match are: 1) Rashid Khan (24 years and 221 days)

2) Shubman Gill (24 years and 229 days)

3) Virat Kohli (25 years and 182 days)

4) Sanju Samson (25 years and 335 days)

5) Piyush Chawla (26 years and 108 days)

Gill in IPL 2024: In the ongoing IPL season, Gill has scored 298 runs in 9 matches, at an average of 42.57 and a strike rate of 146.79. He has also scored two half-centuries; his highest score is an unbeaten 89.

Gill in IPL tournament: Shubman Gill has scored 3,094 runs in 100 IPL matches, at an average of 38.12 and a strike rate of 135.14. He has also scored three centuries and 20 half-centuries, and his highest score is an unbeaten 129, which arrived against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad last year.

Earlier in 2022, he was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2022 and was signed by Gujarat Titans. But ahead of the IPL 2024 season, when Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians, he was made the skipper of the GT.

Under his captaincy, GT ranked sixth, winning only four out of eight matches played. GT's net runrate is -1.055.

DC vs GT IPL 2024: Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 224 runs after losing four wickets. Skipper Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 88 runs in 43 runs, while Axar Patel hit 66 runs in 43 deliveries.

Chasing 225 runs, GT lost Gill, who scored only six runs. Currently, the Titans have scored 79-1 in 8 overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha on the crease. Gujarat Titans need 146 runs in 72 balls to win the match.

