IPL 2024: Shubman Gill does a Rohit Sharma; watch this hilarious toss goof-up in CSK vs GT match
CSK triumphs over GT in IPL 2024 with a 63-run win. Shubman Gill praises CSK's performance, admitting to being outplayed. Gill's toss confusion draws comparisons to Rohit Sharma. Fans reminded of past MI vs GT clash.
The recent clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) reminded fans of Mumbai Indian (MI) former captain Rohit Sharma. Prior to the match, when both the captains stepped out for the toss, Shubman Gill won the toss and The coin was tossed by CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, but Shubman won in the end. GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar asked him about his decision. To which he said bat first, however, he quickly changed his decision to bowling first. Gill said, “We are going to bowl first, sorry, we are batting first." This goof-up by Shubman reminded fans of Rohit Sharma.