The recent clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) reminded fans of Mumbai Indian (MI) former captain Rohit Sharma. Prior to the match, when both the captains stepped out for the toss, Shubman Gill won the toss and The coin was tossed by CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, but Shubman won in the end. GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar asked him about his decision. To which he said bat first, however, he quickly changed his decision to bowling first. Gill said, “We are going to bowl first, sorry, we are batting first." This goof-up by Shubman reminded fans of Rohit Sharma.

Speaking on why he choose to bowl first, GT skipper Shubman Gill said during the time of the toss, "We will bowl first. That (against MI) match was physical and mentally exhausting. Everyone is well rested and well settled with 10 teams playing. We get enough rest time between matches. It shows the character of the team, the way our bowlers bounced back against Mumbai. Playing with the same team."

The match was won by CSK. The team registered a comprehensive 63-run win over the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. For the first time since their exciting final match, which saw the MS Dhoni-led team win and secure their sixth IPL title, CSK and GT squared off against one another. Ruturaj Gaiwkad's captaincy reign saw their second consecutive game yesterday as they pulled off a near-flawless performance against GT.

After the game, Gill conceded that they were outplayed by CSK's batting performance and also lauded their execution with the ball. "They outplayed us when they were batting and when they bowled, their execution was spot on. We backed ourselves to get a good powerplay score but once we couldn't, we were always playing catch up," Gill said.

(With inputs from agencies)

