Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was seen losing his cool during the GT vs RR IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10. The incident happened during the RR innings when Gill was not happy with third umpire's changing his descision over a wide ball call.

In the 17th over, as GT's Mohit Sharma bowled to RR's Sanju Samson, the umpire initially called a wide. However, after Gill requested a review, the third umpire initially ruled it as a fair play, noting Samson's movement towards the off stump. Subsequently, the third umpire reversed the decision, declaring it a wide. Gill's frustration was evident as he engaged in a heated argument with the on-field umpire over the decision change.

About Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on April 10, ending the hosts' unbeaten wins in the tournament.

With an electrifying 130-run partnership between Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson, RR gave a chase of 196/3 to the GT. During the run-chase of 197 runs, Shubman Gill scored 72 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes. During yesterday's match, Gill also completed 3,000 runs in the IPL. In 97 IPL matches and 94 innings played, Gill scored 3,045 runs at an average of 39.04 and a strike rate of over 135. After clinching win over RR, during the post-match presentation, the GT skipper said, "We were targeting 45 in three overs and that is very much gettable, and that was the mindset. Mathematically, it is like both batters need to score 9-ball 22 runs or so and if one of the batters goes berserk, it will get over two-three balls prior."

While speaking about his dismissal and Rashid-Tewatia's finishing, he added, "I would have loved to finish the game but very happy with the way Rashid bhai and Rahul bhai finished the game. Last game also, we dominated more than 50 per cent but our bad phases were very bad. Winning the game off the last ball is a wonderful feeling. He (Rashid) is such a fantastic player, someone you always want in your team. When GT is playing, do not think that (ruling the team out of the game).

