IPL 2024: Shubman Gill loses cool, gets in 'heated exchange' with umpire in GT vs RR match | Watch
Shubman Gill gets frustrated over third umpire's changing descisions during GT vs RR match in IPL. GT clinched a thrilling victory against Rajasthan Royals.
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was seen losing his cool during the GT vs RR IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10. The incident happened during the RR innings when Gill was not happy with third umpire's changing his descision over a wide ball call.