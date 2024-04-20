Active Stocks
IPL 2024: Netizens laud Sunrisers for scoring highest runs in powerplay; say, ‘Just Australia in a funny jersey’

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

Sunrisers Hyderabad also equaled their previous record hitting maximum sixes – 22 – in an IPL match, which the team players' smashed while playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore this season only.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 20, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 20, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)

With Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening batters, Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46), playing explosive knocks for their team against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League, they have also registered highest ever powerplay score of 125 runs in the IPL.

In just six overs, both the openers have smashed a total of 11 sixes and 13 boundaries. They also equaled their previous record hitting a maximum sixes – 22, which the team players' smashed while playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore this IPL season only.

Following this, netizens took to social media and expressed their reactions and memes.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma lead Sunrisers to highest ever powerplay score

Here are few reactions and memes:

Leading from the front, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to X and wrote “In spite of this phenomenal start by @SunRisers , I have a feeling @DelhiCapitals have a good chance to win this game. How many of you agree?"

A netizen commented, “Sunrisers Hyderabad batting lineup in IPL 2024"

Kolkata Knight Riders also took to X and wrote, “Wow! Never thought anyone could better Narine-Lynn’s 105 in Powerplay."

Someone wrote, “Sunrisers Hyderabad is just Australia in a funny jersey."

SunRisers Hyderabad shared a meme and wrote, “Admin trying to comprehend this hitting"

Thaman S wrote, “#Sunrisers (Sic) 125/0 in 6 OVERS it’s not Power Play. It’s INSANE PLAY"

Another netizen commented, "How the fckk can a team score 250+ score thrice in a tournament and still they are a long way to go (sic). Sunrisers Hyderabad is the new word for "Intent" ‼️"

Here are some other memes:

IPL 2024 SRH vs DC:

After winning the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl.

Setting the tone of the match, Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46) played explosive knocks. SRH have scored 175/4 in 12 overs.

On 20 overs, Sunrisers scored 266 after losing 7 wickets. Apart from Head and Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed also scored his maiden IPL century.

For Sunrisers, Kuldeep Yadav picked up 4 wickets, while Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar took one wicket each.

Published: 20 Apr 2024, 09:46 PM IST
