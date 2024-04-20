IPL 2024: Netizens laud Sunrisers for scoring highest runs in powerplay; say, ‘Just Australia in a funny jersey’
Sunrisers Hyderabad also equaled their previous record hitting maximum sixes – 22 – in an IPL match, which the team players' smashed while playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore this season only.
With Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening batters, Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46), playing explosive knocks for their team against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League, they have also registered highest ever powerplay score of 125 runs in the IPL.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message