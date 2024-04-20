Playing against Delhi capitals, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma lead Sunrisers to highest ever powerplay score of 125 runs in the Indian Premier League 2024 at Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both the openers Head (84) and Abhishek Sharma (40) played an explosive knocks for their team. In just six overs, both the openers have scored 11 sixes and 13 boundaries.

Looking at some data, Head, the Australian explosive batter, slammed the fastest half-century of the season off just 16 balls, equaling his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, who slammed 50 off 16 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, not only this is the highest powerplay scores in the IPL 2024, but of entire IPL tournament. Among other data, this is also the highest powerplay score in T20 cricket.

