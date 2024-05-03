Sunil Gavaskar calls Riyan Parag as safe as 'RBI' despite SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match; here's why
Referring Riyan Parag as safe as Reserve Back of India, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was stunned at Riyan Parag missing the catch of Travis Head.
Indian Premier League 2024 table toppers Rajasthan Royals on 2 May lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by just a run. However, it was not the defeat that hurt the franchise, but Riyan Parag dropping Travis Head at backward point.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message