Indian Premier League 2024 table toppers Rajasthan Royals on 2 May lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by just a run. However, it was not the defeat that hurt the franchise, but Riyan Parag dropping Travis Head at backward point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Referring Riyan Parag as safe as Reserve Back of India, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating on Star Sports was stunned at Parag missing the catch of Travis Head.

"Well I tell you what, preserve this video because this man never misses anything. This is a rare footage, because generally this man is as safe as the Reserve Back of India. But not this time around," Star Sports quoted Gavaskar as saying.

Earlier, batting first Sunrisers scored 201 for 3 in their 20 overs, as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Travis Head both scored half centuries.

But, chasing 202, RR fell shot by 1 run and could not score 12 runs in the final over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I wasn't thinking much about the result in the last over. There was no discussion in the last over, was just focussed on the process. Was thinking just about bowling two good balls, anything could have happened," Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match presentation.

IPL Points Table: According to the IPL points table, after the SRH vs RR match, RR still sits at the top position with 16 points and a net run rate of 0.622. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other side, Sunrisers moved to fourth position and have 12 points with a NRR of 0.072.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

