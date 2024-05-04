Sunil Gavaskar fumes on air as Virat Kohli rants about poor strike: They say we don't care about outside noise but...
Apart from Gavaskar, even other experts to believed there was no need for Kohli to react such criticism on strike rate.
A lot has been spoken about Virat Kohli's low strike rate in the Indian Premier League, to which the Indian star batter replied during a post-match presentation after RCB's triumph over Gujarat Titans on 28 April.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message