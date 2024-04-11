The 22-year-old batter from Assam – Riyan Parag – is on a roll for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parag is currently at the second spot in the orange cap table, with 261 runs at an average of 158.18 in five matches. His highest score is 84 (not out) vs Delhi Capitals.

Apart from this, he has scored three half-centuries and also hit the maximum number of sixes (17) – equaling Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impressed with his April 10 performance in which Parag scored 76 runs in just 48 deliveries against Gujarat Titans, former Indian skipper and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar hinted at an Indian team call-up for Riyan.

Gavaskar even advised Riyan to continue with his impressive form and make the most of each opportunity he gets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2019, Riyan failed to make his presence felt, but has arrived with a bang in 2024. “Riyan Parag made Gujarat pay for those lapses. That's what cricket is all about. You get an opportunity and you make the most of it. And he has made the most of it. He is playing some unbelievable cricket," Gavaskar told Star Sports after GT’s win over RR.

Apart from Riyan's batting, Gavaskar was impressed with his fielding skills too. "Not just in the IPL, but right through the season, he has had enormous success. He is someone that the selection committee has got an eye on. And so all he needs to do is keep on batting the way he has been. His fielding, we all know about it, he is an excellent fielder. And he can bowl a few of those dribbly-dobbies, I call them mixed pakodas," Gavaskar said.

GT vs RR IPL 2024: On Wednesday, after Rajasthan Royals lost both their openers early in the powerplay, Parag shouldered the responsibility to steer the team and hit 76 runs in 48 deliveries. The left-handed batter slammed 5 sixes and 3 fours at a strike-rate of 158.33. Despite his valiant efforts, the Royals failed to win the match and lost by 3 wickets to the Titans.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!