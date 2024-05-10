Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma and partner Travis Head showed some extraordinary batting on 8 May when they thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by a whopping ten wickets in just 9.4 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, during the post-match presentation, Sharma revealed his mistake in booking his parent’s flight.

According to Sharma, he was supposed to book tickets for his parents to Hyderabad but mistakenly booked them a flight to Amritsar. His parents were supposed to go to Hyderabad to see him play against LSG, but it never happened.

“I was talking to my mom-dad. They were scheduled to come for this match, but unfortunately, I booked them a flight for home (from another location). I had to book (air tickets) for Hyderabad, but I booked for Amritsar," the Punjab-born said to JioCinema.

Following this the video went viral and netizens were soon to react on it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are few comments: One netizen wrote, "Oh my god (sic) This is not good job abhishekh bhai."

Other commented, "Wild card entry nii ho skti kya players ke parents ki bhi ?"

Someone wrote, "It seems Abhishek Sharma made a humorous anecdote about mistakenly booking his parents' tickets to Amritsar instead of Hyderabad for a match. This mix-up likely caused some laughter and perhaps a bit of inconvenience for his parents."

A social media user wrote, "iske naam ke peeche bhi Sharma hai so it's pretty normal (sic)"

"Nice way to keep the parents grounded, literally! (sic)," a twitterati wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Another Sharmaji ka ladka," wrote someone.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2024: Batting first, the guests – KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants, scored 165 runs after losing 4 wickets in Hyderabad. But the Head and Sharma duo chased the 166 runs target in just 58 deliveries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both Sharma and Head remained unbeaten, where Sharma scored 75 runs in 28 deliveries and Head scored 89 in 30 deliveries. In his innings, Sharma hit 8fours and 6 sixes, while Head smashed 8 fours and 8 sixes.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!