After losing the toss to Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27 scored the highest total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, as they slammed 277 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They also became the first team to score 150 runs in 10 overs in IPL. This all happened due to the explosive start by Travis Head (63) and Abhishek Sharma (63), followed by the Proteas duo Heinrich Klassen (80*) and Aiden Markram (41*)'s brilliant partnership.

Head completed his half-century in 18 balls, while Abhishek Sharma hit his half-century in 16 deliveries. Also, Klassen scored his half-century in just 23 deliveries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score

This was the first time a team breached the 275-run mark in IPL history.

In 2013, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 263/5 in 20 overs while playing against Pune Warriors at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2023, KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants scored 257/5 while playing against the Punjab Kings at Mohali.

Before that, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016 scored a whopping 248/3 against Gujarat, again at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The fifth-highest score in IPL was scored by Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in 2010 when they slammed 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Chasing a target of 278 runs, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have scored 102/2 in 8 overs. Both the openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are back in the pavilion.

For SRH, Pat Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed have picked up one wicket each.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!