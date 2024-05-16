IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for playoffs, become third team after Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals
Looking at the stats now, Sunrisers have 15 points in 13 matches with a net run rate of +0.408.
With the Indian Premier League match between Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and no toss, Sunrisers have become the third team to qualify for playoffs after Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024.