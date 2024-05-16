With the Indian Premier League match between Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and no toss, Sunrisers have become the third team to qualify for playoffs after Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024.

Looking at the stats now, Sunrisers have 15 points in 13 matches with a net run rate of +0.408. This was for the first time in 76 IPL games that a match in Hyderabad has been called off.

After Sunrisers Hyderabad have become the third team to qualify, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have been eliminated from the playoffs race. DC have 14 points in 14 matches with a net run rate of -0.377.

While for Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, they will have to defeat Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings on 18 May at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by 18 runs or within 18.1 overs – assuming a first innings score of 200 runs. RCB

RCB have played 13 matches and have 12 points with a NRR of +0.387, while CSK have 13 matches and have 14 points with a NRR of +0.587.

What about the other four teams:

For Lucknow Super Giants, they will not qualify for the playoffs, even if they win against the bottom-ranked Mumbai Indians on Friday. The reason is their NRR of -0.787. Currently, they have 12 points.

For other teams like the Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians, the tournament is over. GT has 11 points, PBKS has 10, and Mumbai has 8.

