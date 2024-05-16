With the Indian Premier League match between Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and no toss, Sunrisers have become the third team to qualify for playoffs after Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at the stats now, Sunrisers have 15 points in 13 matches with a net run rate of +0.408. This was for the first time in 76 IPL games that a match in Hyderabad has been called off.

After Sunrisers Hyderabad have become the third team to qualify, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have been eliminated from the playoffs race. DC have 14 points in 14 matches with a net run rate of -0.377.

While for Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, they will have to defeat Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings on 18 May at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by 18 runs or within 18.1 overs – assuming a first innings score of 200 runs. RCB {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RCB have played 13 matches and have 12 points with a NRR of +0.387, while CSK have 13 matches and have 14 points with a NRR of +0.587.

What about the other four teams: For Lucknow Super Giants, they will not qualify for the playoffs, even if they win against the bottom-ranked Mumbai Indians on Friday. The reason is their NRR of -0.787. Currently, they have 12 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For other teams like the Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians, the tournament is over. GT has 11 points, PBKS has 10, and Mumbai has 8.

