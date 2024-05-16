Sunrisers' playoff chances in jeopardy? Heavy rain in Hyderabad ahead of SRH vs GT clash
With Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffering a defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday KKR sealed the top spot in the league phase of IPL 2024, while the second spot is still up for grabs. They have now left the door ajar for both SRH and CSK to go past them on the points table.
Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Thursday, bringing much needed respite from the sweltering heat. However, the rains also puts Sunrisers Hyderabad's playoff chances in jeopardy as the Pat Cummins-led team is scheduled to play against Gujarat Titans at 7.30pm at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.