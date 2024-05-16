Active Stocks
Sunrisers' playoff chances in jeopardy? Heavy rain in Hyderabad ahead of SRH vs GT clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad players during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad (PTI)Premium
Sunrisers Hyderabad players during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad (PTI)

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Thursday, bringing much needed respite from the sweltering heat. However, the rains also puts Sunrisers Hyderabad's playoff chances in jeopardy as the Pat Cummins-led team is scheduled to play against Gujarat Titans at 7.30pm at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

As the tournament progresses, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are eyeing a coveted position among the top two contenders. With one match left to play and a commendable net run rate standing at 0.406, they sit comfortably with 14 points accumulated from 12 matches. 

With the potential to clinch four more points, reaching a maximum tally of 18, SRH's aspirations for a top-two finish hinge not only on their performance but also on the outcomes of other crucial matches in IPL 2024.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are just one point away from qualification. If a game gets washed out due to rain or they win even one of their remaining two games, then SRH will qualify for the playoffs. In case SRH lose both of their games and RCB beats CSK by a margin, which causes CSK's net run rate to drop below that of SRH, the Pat Cummins side will qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, two teams have already qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs: KKR leads the standings, while RR is on a four-match losing run heading into the tournament's knockout rounds.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched the top position on the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, making it the first time in the tournament's history that the Kolkata-based franchise has achieved this feat.

With Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffering a defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday KKR sealed the top spot in the league phase of IPL 2024 for the first time in league history, while the second spot is still up for grabs. They have now left the door ajar for both SRH and CSK to go past them on the points table.

(With PTI inputs)

Published: 16 May 2024, 06:49 PM IST
