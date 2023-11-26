November 26 is the deadline for Indian Premier League (IPL) teams to finalise their player retentions for the 2024 season. This date is significant as it determines team compositions for the next season, influencing strategies and potentially impacting team performances in the IPL. Let’s have a look at the probable updates in various teams, as reported by various media outlets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya might rejoin Mumbai Indians, the team where his IPL journey began. After two seasons with Gujarat Titans, there's chatter about him returning as a possible successor to Rohit Sharma, who will be 37 next year. The official confirmation is pending, but a cash-only deal involving ₹15 crore is on the table.

Also Read: IPL 2024 mini-auction nears: Rajasthan Royals may see a strategic shift in roster Delhi Capitals betting on Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals seem set to retain Prithvi Shaw despite a tough 2023 season, where he scored just 106 runs in eight matches. Shaw, recovering from a knee injury, has shown potential in previous seasons, scoring 1694 runs in 71 matches with a strike rate of 145.78. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata Knight Riders parting ways with Shardul Thakur Shardul Thakur, who scored 113 runs and took seven wickets in 11 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders last season, is likely to be released. This move could free up ₹10.75 crore for the team, boosting their total purse to 15.75 crore.

Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey released Delhi Capitals have decided to release players Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey. This could open up new opportunities for them in the upcoming season.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Ben Stokes to miss next year's IPL, will focus on Test series against India Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar trade Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have exchanged left-arm spin bowling all-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar, indicating strategic shifts for both teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Joe Root exits Rajasthan Royals Joe Root, who played only three matches in his debut IPL season with Rajasthan Royals, will not be part of their 2024 squad. Kumar Sangakkara, Royals’ Director of Cricket, acknowledged Root's impact during his brief stint and wished him future success.

