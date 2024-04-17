Watching India's superstar batter and Royal Challengers Bangalore former skipper Virat Kohli on the crease is a treat to eyes. For this, people pay a lot of money and buy tickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With Indian Premier League 2024 underway, if someone is thinking to buy a ticket to watch Kohli playing and that too from the the corporate box at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, this is one thing that might put holes in the pocket.

Yes, one may even plan a trip to Turkey for a holiday in the summer vacation for that same price.

The ticket prices are skyrocketing at some of the venues in the IPL blockbuster clashes as market forces of demand and supply reached to a new high.

According to a report by Indian Express, the premier ticket for RCB's opening home encounter against the Punjab Kings on 25 March costed ₹52,938. Via IndiGo Airlines, the round trip from Mumbai to Istanbul would have cost ₹48,781. Though one may not believe it, but a dynamic price model is here to stay.

The prices of tickets for high intensity IPL matches depend on the brand value of the Indian and overseas superstars. For an example, the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai charges ₹1700 for the least-priced ticket, and its ₹6,000 for the most expensive one.

Also, the ticket ranges from ₹2000 to ₹5000 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and ₹750 - ₹9000 at Mullanpur.

"If you are playing in Mumbai, the same ticket price can be ₹5,000, but in Chandigarh, it could be just Rs1,000. Pricing is decided as per demand and supply, affordability, culture, and the eagerness of the people to pay. A fan in Mumbai will be ready to pay ₹5,000 to watch a game, but in Mohali, a fan won't be interested in investing that much," IE quoted a PBKS official as saying.

DDCA Secretary Rajan Manchanda noted that the BCCI gives all franchises the freedom to set the prices at their home venue.

“They (franchises) do the pricing by themselves. We provide them with the infrastructure and our job is to fulfill their requirements. We don’t engage in the pricing of tickets," he said.

Airline tickets prices: Compared to IPL tickets for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni's IPL matches, the prices for tickets to Bangkok from Mumbai – including return – are less.

On an average, the flight tickets to Bangkok from Mumbai – including return – cost around ₹25,000.

For a roundtrip to Hanoi (Vietnam) from Mumbai, a traveler need to slip just ₹25,572 via Vietnam Airways.

If one books a flight ticket to Madrid from Mumbai, it will cost the passenger ₹53,450 via Etihad Airways.

Apart from this, if the person is planning to book a flight for Seoul from Mumbai, he or she may have to spend just ₹53,701 for a round trip.

Similar are the flight's ticket charges for nearby places.



