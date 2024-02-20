IPL 2024 to kick start on 22 March, to be held in completely in India: Arun Dhumal
The schedule of the first 15 days of IPL 2024 will be announced and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the general election dates.
The much-anticipated Indian Premier League is all set to kick start on March 22 and despite the coinciding 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, it will be held entirely in India, league chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Tuesday.
