IPL 2024: Check the top batting records after the GT vs PBKS match; highest scores, fastest 50s and more

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) clashed on April 4 in their fourth individual match of the tournament. Punjab sealed a last-over victory as their "accidental purchase", Shashank Singh, became the Player of the Match.

Let’s take a look at some of the top batting records so far in the tournament after the GT vs PBKS match.

Most 50s So far, five batters have scored more than one 50 in the tournament. RCB's Virat Kohli, DC's Rishabh Pant, and LSG's Quinton De Kock are at numbers 5, 4, and 3, respectively.

Heinrich Klaasen is at number 2 while Riyan Parag is at number 1. All five of them have scored two 50s so far in this IPL season.

Fastest 50s CSK’s Shivam Dube, with a 50 off 22 balls, is at number 5. KKR’s Sunil Narine is ahead of him at number 4. The West Indian cricketer scored his 50 in 21 balls. His teammate, Andre Russell, is at number 3 after scoring a 50 off 20 balls.

SRH's Travis Head, with his 50 off 18 balls, is at number 2. His teammate, Abhishek Sharma, scored a 50 off 16 balls and is at number 1.

Highest scores Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson is at number 5 with his unbeaten 82. Kohli is at number 4 with his unbeaten 83. The number 3 position belongs to Riyan Parag, who scored 84 not out.

Narine occupies the number 2 position, having scored 85 against Delhi in Vizag. The highest score so far in the tournament belongs to Shubman Gill. The Gujarat captain scored 89 not out against Punjab on April 4.

Best strike rate Head, with a strike rate of 213.15, is at number 5, while Klaasen is at number 4 with a strike rate of 219.73. CSK's MS Dhoni is at number 3 with a strike rate of 231.25. RCB's Mahipal Lomror is at number 2 with 238.09. Russell holds the top position with 238.63.

In terms of the best strike rate in an individual match, Kolkata's Rinku Singh holds the top position with 325.00. Delhi's Abishek Porel, with 320.00, is at number 2, followed by Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik (280.00), Abhishek Sharma (273.91) and Mumbai's Ishan Kishan (261.53).

Best batting average Klaasen, with a batting average of 83.50, is at number 5 while being unbeaten in one innings. Shashank Singh, Punjab’s hero in the GT match, is at number 4 with 91.00. He has been not out on three occasions. Russell is at number 3 with 105.00 while staying not out in one innings.

Lucknow's Nicholas Pooran, with a batting average of 146.00, is number 2. Riyan Parag, with a batting average of 181.00, is in the top position. Both of them have been unbeaten on two occasions.

