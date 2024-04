IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home on April 4. This was the fourth match for both teams in the tournament. Punjab emerged victorious in the last over, thanks to their “accidental purchase" Shashank Singh.

Let’s take a look at some of the top bowling records so far in the tournament after the GT vs PBKS match.

Most dot balls

RCB’s Mohammed Siraj, with 35 dot balls in 11 overs in the tournament so far, is at number 5. Punjab’s Arshdeep Singh is at number 4 with 35 dot balls in 14.2 overs. His teammate, Kagiso Rabada, is at number 3 with 41 dot balls in 16 overs.

RCB’s Yash Dayal is at number 2 with 41 dot balls in 15 overs. The top spot belongs to Delhi’s Khaleel Ahmed, who has bowled 48 dot balls in 16 overs.

Best bowling average

The bowling average is the runs conceded per wicket. Rajasthan’s Yuzvendra Chahal is at number 5 with a bowling average of 9.16. Lucknow’s Marcus Stoinis, with an average of 9, is at number 4. KKR’s Vaibhav Arora is at number 3 with an average of 9.

LSG’s Mayank Yadav is number 2 with an average of 6.83, and Mumbai’s Akash Madhwal is number 1 with 6.66.

Best economy rate

The economy is the runs conceded per over. Bengaluru’s Vyshak Vijaykumar is at number 5 with an economy of 5.75. Punjab’s Harpreet Brar, with 5.69, is at number 4. Chahal is at number 3 with an economy of 5.50.

LSG’s Mayank Yadav is at number 2 with 5.12. Mumbai’s Akash Madhwal is on top, with an average of 5.00.

Best bowling figures

Madhwal’s 3 for 20 against Rajasthan puts him at number 5 on the list, while Mayank’s 3 for 14 against RCB places him at number 4. MI’s Jasprit Bumrah is at number 3 with 3 wickets for 14 against Gujarat.

Chahal, who took 3 wickets for 11 against Mumbai, is at number 2. CSK’s Mustafizur Rahman, who took 4 for 29 against Bengaluru, is in the top spot.

Most maidens

Delhi’s Khaleel Ahmed is as of now, the only bowler who has bowled a maiden over in the tournament. He is alone on this IPL list at the moment.

