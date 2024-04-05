Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2024: Top bowling records after GT vs PBKS match; best economy, most dot balls and more

IPL 2024: Top bowling records after GT vs PBKS match; best economy, most dot balls and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

IPL 2024: Check top bowling records after GT vs PBKS match; best economy, most dot balls and more

IPL 2024: Check top bowling records after GT vs PBKS match on April 4; best economy, most dot balls and more

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home on April 4. This was the fourth match for both teams in the tournament. Punjab emerged victorious in the last over, thanks to their “accidental purchase" Shashank Singh.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Top batting records after GT vs PBKS match

Let’s take a look at some of the top bowling records so far in the tournament after the GT vs PBKS match.

Most dot balls

RCB’s Mohammed Siraj, with 35 dot balls in 11 overs in the tournament so far, is at number 5. Punjab’s Arshdeep Singh is at number 4 with 35 dot balls in 14.2 overs. His teammate, Kagiso Rabada, is at number 3 with 41 dot balls in 16 overs.

Also Read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma, Mayank Yadav and more

RCB’s Yash Dayal is at number 2 with 41 dot balls in 15 overs. The top spot belongs to Delhi’s Khaleel Ahmed, who has bowled 48 dot balls in 16 overs.

Best bowling average

The bowling average is the runs conceded per wicket. Rajasthan’s Yuzvendra Chahal is at number 5 with a bowling average of 9.16. Lucknow’s Marcus Stoinis, with an average of 9, is at number 4. KKR’s Vaibhav Arora is at number 3 with an average of 9.

Also Read: Orange cap IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan make an entry in Top 5

LSG’s Mayank Yadav is number 2 with an average of 6.83, and Mumbai’s Akash Madhwal is number 1 with 6.66.

Best economy rate

The economy is the runs conceded per over. Bengaluru’s Vyshak Vijaykumar is at number 5 with an economy of 5.75. Punjab’s Harpreet Brar, with 5.69, is at number 4. Chahal is at number 3 with an economy of 5.50.

Also Read: GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: ‘Accidental purchase’ Shashank Singh wins the game for Punjab

LSG’s Mayank Yadav is at number 2 with 5.12. Mumbai’s Akash Madhwal is on top, with an average of 5.00.

Best bowling figures

Madhwal’s 3 for 20 against Rajasthan puts him at number 5 on the list, while Mayank’s 3 for 14 against RCB places him at number 4. MI’s Jasprit Bumrah is at number 3 with 3 wickets for 14 against Gujarat.

Chahal, who took 3 wickets for 11 against Mumbai, is at number 2. CSK’s Mustafizur Rahman, who took 4 for 29 against Bengaluru, is in the top spot.

Most maidens

Delhi’s Khaleel Ahmed is as of now, the only bowler who has bowled a maiden over in the tournament. He is alone on this IPL list at the moment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
