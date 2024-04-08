IPL 2024: Greater Chennai Traffic Police has shared details about the traffic diversions ahead of the Chennai vs Kolkata match at Chepauk Stadium on April 8. Check all the details.

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial encounter in Chennai today, on April 8. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium. CSK, after two consecutive losses, will aim to use their home advantage to break the losing streak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the IPL match, officials have announced road changes to ensure smooth traffic flow to and from the stadium. From 1 pm to 7 pm, some roads will operate differently.

Victoria Hostel Road will only allow traffic in one direction, coming from Bharathi Salai. No vehicles can enter from Wallajah Road. For Bells Road, it's a one-way system too, starting at Bharathi Salai. MTC buses that usually pass through Kannagi Statue must go around via Bharathi Salai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vehicles heading to Ratna Café from Wallajah Road should use Bharathi Salai. Also, buses going to Anna Salai from Wallajah won't be allowed on Bells Road. These buses should go to Bharathi Salai instead.

Motorists with special passes, M, T, V, or J, can come from the War Memorial or Gandhi Statue and head through Bharathi Salai. However, B and R pass holders must park at MRTS and Pattabiram Gate.

Chennai traffic: Further diversions Vehicles with M, T, V, or J passes can go through Kamarajar Salai. Those with B and R need to park on Foreshore Road. Vehicles without passes at the Labour Statue will be redirected to Kamarajar Salai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police said motorists without passes coming from Anna Salai have to take the detour to Kamarajar Salai. Those coming from War Memorial must go via Kamarajar Salai and park on Foreshore service road. The same goes for those coming from the Gandhi Statue.

The police have asked everyone to follow the new rules and requested motorists to cooperate.

