IPL 2024 Trophy unveiled in Dubai ahead of the auction | Watch

IPL 2024: The trophy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has been revealed ahead of the IPL 2024 auction which is scheduled to held on 19 December. The IPL 2024 auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, making it the first-ever instance of an auction taking place overseas.

Taking to X, IPL official account on X wrote, “Welcome to Dubai! We are all set for the #IPLAuction The trophy in all its glory." Also Read: IPL 2024: 5 star cricketers who are set to debut in Indian Premier League; Gerald Coetzee, Rachin Ravindra and more

Recently, Mumbai Indians replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain and named Hardik Pandya as the new captain.

Coming back to the IPL 2024 auction, as per statement issued by the IPL, “Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations."

Players in the top bracket list

England batter Harry Brook and Australia's World Cup hero Travis Head have been placed in the top bracket of ₹2 crore for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. Seven Australians players, including Head, have a starting bid of ₹2 crore. Australia's veteran batter Steve Smith headlined the first set of batters to go under the gavel in the IPL 2024 auction.

Last week, the player retention window for the Indian Premier League 2024 season drew to a close where the 10 franchises cumulatively retained 173 players.

Several renowned overseas players, including Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, Australia captain Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood, India pacer Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, England bowler Chris Woakes, Josh Inglis, New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Rassie Van der Dussen, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett and Mustafizur Rahman have been added in the highest reserve price list for IPL 2024.

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra, Cummins, South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee and Shardul Thakur will feature in the second set while Australia bowler Mitchell Starc has been listed in the fourth set.

According to the BCCI, the maximum salary cap is available with Gujarat Titans ( ₹38.15 crore), followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad ( ₹34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders ( ₹32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings ( ₹31.4 crore) and Punjab Kings ( ₹29.1 crore) while the lowest salary cap is available with Lucknow Super Giants ( ₹13.15 crore), followed by Rajasthan Royals ( ₹14.5 crore) and then Mumbai Indians ( ₹17.75 crore).

