IPL 2024: Virat Kohli asks fans not to embarrass him, ‘When you call me that…’
RCB rebranded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a new logo and jersey at an Unbox event on March 19
On March 19, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)—now rebranded as Royal Challengers Bengaluru—launched a new phase with an Unbox event at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The franchise introduced a new logo and a new jersey ahead of IPL 2024. At the end of the Unbox event, Virat Kohli made a request to his fans.