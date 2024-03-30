IPL 2024: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni's records in RCB vs KKR match
KKR defeated RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 29 March. Sunil Narine was awarded Player of the Match in his 500th T20 game. Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni and Chris Gayle's record. Check all details here
Stalwart batter Virat Kohli broke records during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clahs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium 29 March. Kohli presented a remarkable art with the bat as he cruised to 83* in mere 59 deliveries which was glistened with four boundaries and four sixes. He broke a few records thanks to his performance in the game yesterday.