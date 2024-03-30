IPL 2024: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni's records in RCB vs KKR match

Stalwart batter Virat Kohli broke records during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clahs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium 29 March. Kohli presented a remarkable art with the bat as he cruised to 83* in mere 59 deliveries which was glistened with four boundaries and four sixes. He broke a few records thanks to his performance in the game yesterday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir deserves an Oscar for hugging Virat Kohli, says Sunil Gavaskar Surpasses MS Dhoni in Most sixes in IPL Kohli's four sixes in the unbeaten knock made him go past former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's tally of sixes in IPL. The iconic RCB batter has 241 sixes under his belt and became the fourth highest batter to score most maximums in the history of the event. MS Dhoni slipped to the fifth spot with 239 sixes in his kitty. With an incredible 357 maximums, Gayle now owns the record for most sixes scored in the IPL. With 261 sixes in the IPL, former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is ranked second, and de Villiers is ranked third with 251 runs.

Virat Kohli surpases MS Dhoni (Screen grab from ESPNCricInfo)

Most sixes for RCB in IPL history After yesterday's match, Kohli has also made his name in the most sixes recorded for RCB in the IPL history. He surpassed RCB Hall of Fame star Chris Gayle's tally of 239 sixes. Another RCB Hall of Famer AB de Villiers is on the third spot with 238 sixes to his name. Glenn Maxwell is at number 4 with 67 sixes and Faf du Plessis with 50 sixes.

Also Read: LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details and more Apart from this, the former RCB skipper is also currently at the top of the Orange cap holder contendars in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He surpassed Hyderabad’s hard-hitting wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen, becoming the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. In 2016, Kohli won the Orange Cap and this time too, he will be aiming to repeat the feat this season

RCB vs KKR match KKR won the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 29 March by seven wickets. Sunil Narine, playing his 500th T20 match, was awarded the Player of the Match. Yesterday's clash also witnessed a heartfelt moment between Kohli and Gautam Gambhir as the two players shook hands during their match. During the strategic time-out in the first inning, Gambhir and Kohli exchanged hugs and handshakes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

