Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered the third defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 and its below-par performance continues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RCB played four matches as of yet and lost three of them, including the the one played with Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at their ground at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Following this, the chances of the star-studded franchise's chance of getting to playoffs got hurt.

With the overall performance in the past four matches, things don't look good at the moment for RCB. Both batting and bowling departments have underperformed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Relying more on Virat Kohli in the batting department has affected the team's performance, with the other big stars Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell failing to find their momentum. Even for Rajat Patidar too, the season has been tough.

On Tuesday, following the defeat of LSG by 28 runs, the players including Kohli looked dejected in the dressing room. After this, the new head coach Andy Flower addressed them with a post-match speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have exciting opportunities just around the corner in a few days time. The opportunity that I see how can we respond. It was a tough day! Everyone in this room is hurting. But the opportunity that I see is, how can we respond?" Flower said on X.

Apart from this, du Plessis thanked the fans for their massive support at home ground.

"RCB fans thank you very much for your support. It's amazing to see the fans, disappointed with the last two performances. The team is hurting up there but we are very grateful for your support and we have to see you back when we get back to Bengaluru, Thank you so much, it means so much to us," Du Plessis said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPL 2024 RCB Vs LSG: Chasing the target of 182 runs against Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 2 April, Royal Challengers were all out at 153 runs. LSG beat RCB by 28 runs and registered their second victory in the ongoing tournament.

RCB lost Virat Kohli (22), Glenn Maxwell (0), Faf du Plessis (19), and Cameron Green (9) within a span of just 8 overs. Following this, Rajat Patidar (29) and Mahipal Lomror (33) tried their best to hold on to the innings, but they could not stand the pace of Mayank Yadava and Yash Thakur. By 19.4 over, the RCB was packed up at 153 runs.

For LSG, Mayank Yadav took three wickets, Naveen-ul-Haq two wickets, while Yash Thakur and Marcus Stoinis picked one each respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

