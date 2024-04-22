Royal Challengers Bangalore's April 21 loss to Kolkata Knight Riders at the ongoing Indian Premier League by one run has spurred a heated discussion on Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal, which had the potential to change the fortunes of the game.

While RCB was chasing a whopping target of 223 runs at Eden Gardens, Kohli was caught and bowled by a high full-toss delivery from KKR's Harshit Rana. After the umpire signaled it out, Kohli quickly revolted, calling for a no ball. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis backed him.

Looking closely at the dismissal, though the delivery was above Kohli's waist, he was standing well outside the crease. And according to the new Hawk-eye technology for no balls, introduced in IPL this season, the RCB batter faced it at the popping crease, indicating the ball would not have been waist high.

ALSO READ: ‘Legal delivery' to 'dispassionate technology': Virat Kohli's controversial no-ball decision divides former cricketers

Later broadcasters showed a detailed explanation of why Kohli was given out. They said that Kohli's waist is 1.04 metres high, while the delivery was 0.92 metres at the the probable point of contact, had the batter stood upright at the popping crease.

A seemingly unconvinced Kohli went back to to the pavilion depressed.

Following the match, when KKR players, along with captain Shreyas Iyer, gathered around Kohli to pick his brains, Kohli could be seen gesturing with his hand in a manner of showing where the ball was at the point of contact during his dismissal.

After the match, the RCB star batter also had a chat with the on-field umpire on the abrupt dismissal.

ALSO READ: Was Virat Kohli's dismissal valid? Internet fumes over umpire's decision as RCB batter leaves ground in anger | Watch

RCB will play their next match with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!