Virat Kohli opens up on Shubman Gill-Ishan Kishan bromance: 'Bahut funny hain, Sita aur Geeta…'
Labelling the two Team India players as identical twins, star Indian player Virat Kohli has opened up, saying it was difficult to separate the these players from each other.
Ever since a new bunch of youngsters entered the Indian squad, the bonding between the players has been incredible. One such bonding that is doing the rounds is between India's talented opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message