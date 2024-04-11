Ever since a new bunch of youngsters entered the Indian squad, the bonding between the players has been incredible. One such bonding that is doing the rounds is between India's talented opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These cricketers' bonding, jokes, fun and frolic are often seen on social media, be it on or off the field.

Now, labeling the two star players as identical twins, India's biggest star player Virat Kohli has opened up, saying it is difficult to separate these two from each other.

"Bahut funny hain, Sita aur Geeta (Ishan and Shubman). I have no clue what's going on either. Can't say much but these guy can't stay alone during tours. If we got out for food, they will come together. During discussions as well, they are always together. I haven't seen them alone. They are great friends," NDTV quoted Kohli as saying at an event.

On February 28, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, while announcing Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season, axed Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the contracts list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," said BCCI in an official statement.

The BCCI was reportedly unhappy with Kishan for not participating in domestic cricket during the periods when he was not representing the national team. Though it was expected that Kishan would play domestic cricket during his time away from the national team, the wicketkeeper-batter was absent from his state team Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy matches.

Though India's head coach Rahul Dravid mentioned that he needed to play some form of cricket to regain his place in the Indian squad, Kishan ignored it.

IPL 2024: Currently, both the star players – Gill and Ishan – are playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League and are performing well.

Gill is leading the Gujarat Titans franchise, following Hardik Pandya's switch to Mumbai Indians, while Kishan is playing for Mumbai Indians as a wicketkeeper-batter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In IPL this season, Gill has scored back-to-back half-centuries, while Kishan has scored 92 runs in four matches.

Meanwhile, Kohli tops the scoring charts in IPL 2024, with 316 runs in 5 matches at an average of 105.33.

