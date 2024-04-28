IPL 2024: Virat Kohli overtakes Shikhar Dhawan, becomes second player to hit maximum half-centuries
Kohli also equaled David Warner's record of most 500-plus runs in IPL seasons, that is seven times.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star player Virat Kohli is know to break old records and make new ones. On Sunday, Kohli surpassed current Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan to become the second player to hit the most half-centuries in a run-chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.