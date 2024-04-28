Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star player Virat Kohli is know to break old records and make new ones. On Sunday, Kohli surpassed current Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan to become the second player to hit the most half-centuries in a run-chase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

He achieved this feat while playing against Gujarat Titans (GT) and scored an unbeaten 70 runs from 44 balls at a massive strike rate of 159.09. He hammered 6 fours and 3 overhead boundaries against GT.

Looking at the stats, while chasing the target, David Warner stands in the top spot with 35 half-centuries, Kohli stands at the second spot with 24 half-centuries and Dhawan holds the third place with 23 fifty-plus scores.

Apart from this, chasing 201 runs, Kohli set a partnership with Will Jacks of 133 runs, which is the highest partnership scored against Gujarat Titans in the history of the IPL.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag's 130-run partnership holds second place on the highest partnership scored against the Gujarat Titans.

Among others, Kohli equaled David Warner's record of most 500-plus runs in IPL seasons, that is seven times.

Kohli in IPL 2024:

Kohli has played 10 matches for RCB in IPL 2024 and scored 500 runs at an average of 71.43 and a strike rate of 147.49. His highest in the tournament is an unbeaten 113, while he has hit 46 boundaries and 20 sixes.

IPL 2024 RCB vs GT:

Batting first, GT scored 200 runs after losing 3 wickets, while RCB chaced in just 16 overs, with Kohli Virat Kohli (70) and Will Jacks (100) handed RCB their third win of the season.

