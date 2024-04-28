GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's 70-run explosive knock led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their second back-to-back victory in IPL 2024. Apart from hitting his 4th half-century this season, Virat Kohli also completed his 500 runs in IPL 2024 and strengthened his points at the top of the highest run scorers list. Virat Kohli broke his silence on the criticism he is receiving for his poor strike rate and said it's very different to sit and talk about the game from the box.

"Not really; all the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones talking about this stuff. For me, it's about winning the games for the team, and there's a reason why you've done it for 15 years. You've done this day in and day out, and you've won games for your teams; I'm not quite sure that if you haven't been in that situation yourself, to sit and talk about the game in the box," NDTV quoted Virat Kohli as saying in a post-match presentation.

"For me, people can talk about their assumptions day in and day out, but those who have done day in and day out, they know what's happening, and it's a kind of muscle memory for me now," RCB's star batter added.

GT vs RCB IPL 2024

After losing skipper Faf du Plessis early in the 201-run chase, Virat Kohli again took command of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) innings and received tremendous support from explosive batter Will Jacks, who slammed a brilliant century to take RCB to a 9-wicket victory at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

"Phenomenal. I mean when he [Jacks] initially came onto bat, he was a bit annoyed that he couldn't strike the ball as cleanly as he wanted to. Still, the only conversation between us in the middle was to keep backing, keep committing because we know how explosive he can be," Cricbuzz quoted Virat Kohli as saying on Will Jacks innings.

This is RCB's second back-to-back victory in IPL 2024 after they defeated dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive. The win against Gujarat Titans is not enough as RCB still linger on the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table, but their fans surely have more hope after back-to-back victories.

