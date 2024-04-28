Virat Kohli shuts down strike rate critics after RCB's triumph over GT: ‘To sit and talk about game….’
GT vs RCB: Apart from hitting his 4th half-century this season, Virat Kohli also completed his 500 runs in IPL 2024 and strengthened his points at the top of highest run scorers list
GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's 70-run explosive knock led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their second back-to-back victory in IPL 2024. Apart from hitting his 4th half-century this season, Virat Kohli also completed his 500 runs in IPL 2024 and strengthened his points at the top of the highest run scorers list. Virat Kohli broke his silence on the criticism he is receiving for his poor strike rate and said it's very different to sit and talk about the game from the box.