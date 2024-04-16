Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their sixth Indian Premier League match and probably also the chance to make it to the playoffs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, RCB lost by 25 runs. Now, looking at their playoff scenario, though mathematically they can still qualify, but they need sheer luck for this too.

According to the details, from now onwards, RCB will have to win all their remaining matches. Adding on, they will have to bank on the outcomes of other teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a attempt to identify the flaws, former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Manoj Tiwary see a plenty of loopholes in RCB that need to be fixed.

What Virendra Sehwag said? According to Sehwag, that first thing that RCB should do is fill Indian support staff which would make the domestic players in the team comfortable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, RCB is filled with overseas star power including Andy Flower is the head coach, while Adam Griffith is overseeing the bowling coach responsibilities.

"If you have 12-15 Indian players, just 10 overseas and your entire staff is made of foreigners, that's an issue. Only a few of them are international players, rest are all Indians and half of them don't even understand English. How will you motivate them? Who spends time with them? Who talks to them? I can't see a single Indian staff member. At least there should be someone who the players can confide in," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Players need a comfort level which they are not getting presently. Players go blank in front of captain Faf du Plessis because if he asks something, they will have to answer. If the leader is Indian, you can share what's going through your mind. But if you do that to an overseas player, you may be left out of the Playing XI in the next game. RCB need at least 2-3 Indian support staff," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Manoj Tiwari said? However, Tiwari said that the issues with RCB start at the auction table itself. He added that, like other times, this time too the bowling department cuts a sorry figure. The franchise lacks specialist spinner. He stated that releasing Shivam Dube and Yuzvendra Chahal was a blunder for RCB.

"I know where the problem is. From the auction table to the management. All the good players of this franchise leave to go and play for other teams. One of them is the leading wicket-taker this season (Yuzvendra Chahal). You let them go. You don't persist with Virat Kohli's captaincy. He led them to the 2016 final. Then today, the 4 costliest players of the franchise whose collective budget is more than ₹40 crore, are all benched. Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph. Siraj was rested. So when you're spending so much money and then benching these players, you know where the problem lies," said Tiwary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Batting is not a problem. It was always bowling. They don't have a specialist spinner. You're making Will Jacks open the bowling. Sometimes Mahipal Lomror and even some of the on-field captaincy calls are terrible. Everything is wrong from every corner. They need to regroup entirely and devise a long-term plan."

