Chasing 232 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024, defending champions Chennai Super Kings faced their sixth season defeat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After losing eight wickets, CSK scored only 196, and Gujarat Titans won the match by 35 runs.

Despite winning the toss, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad elected to field. Batting first, both GT skipper Shubman Gill and his partner Sai Sudharsan hit centuries in a record-equalling 210-run opening stand, leading their team to reach 231 for 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gill scored scored 104 runs off 55 balls and Sai Sudharsan hit 103 off 51 balls. Their partnership even matched the IPL record for the first wicket set by KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022.

While chasing 232, CSK batters could not sustain the GT bowling attack and were down 10 for 3. However, Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56) managed to stabilise the innings for sometime. Then again the wickets started to fall and Mahendra Singh Dhoni entered into the picture to bat at number 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though Dhoni scored 26 runs in just 11 balls, with 3 sixes and one boundary, CSK failed to reach the target.

Among the questions raised after the match was why did Dhoni come to bat at number 8. In the previous match against Punjab Kings, Dhoni batted at number 9, which still confuses his fans and critics.

What Virender Sehwag said Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag expresses that the debate surrounding his number should end. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We should end the debate around MS Dhoni's batting position. He knows what he wants to do. It's his wish. But if you want to win the match, the form he is in, and the strike rate that he's batting at... the other batters need to play at a similar level. It felt today that Mitchell and Ali couldn't match Sudharsan and Gill. Someone has to score a 100. Or Jadeja and Dube had to score a 20-ball fifty to get close to the target," Hindustan Times quoted Sehwag as saying.

“I don't want to get into the debate. Wherever he bats, it's fine. He played fine, entertained the public, who cares if they win or lose? He entertained public, that's it," Sehwag further said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stephan Fleming on Dhoni batting position CSK coach had people not to underestimate Dhoni's influence on the team. "Like just hitting sixes and fours, which he has done pretty well. And keep as well as some of the best in the competition if not the best in the competition. So don't underestimate his influence on the team just because he comes in at No. 9. There's a timing aspect, but we're very wary of what he can give us. And we'll max that out," Fleming was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

He added that the franchise don't want to put much pressure on Dhoni. ""But we don't want to max that out where we lose him. So it's a delicate balance, but trust me, his best interest is with us, and his interest [is] in performing well for us is still very high. To put the nation at ease - he's okay," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!