Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new IPL record with 287/3 and 22 sixes against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024. Wasim Akram joked about the high scores being 'illegal' and expressed concern for bowlers in the league.

SRH posted the highest-ever total of 287/3 in 20 overs in the history of IPL this season. They smashed 22 sixes against RCB - the most by any team in the IPL.

Akram jokingly thanked God that he isn't playing the league while also terming SRH's score as 'illegal'. He, while sympathizing with blowers said they are "getting destroyed" in this IPL.

"Thank God, I am not playing cricket in this era. I mean they are scoring 270 in 20 overs. It's like 450 or 500 in a 50-over game. If it happened once, it was okay, but this has happened three-four times, which shows how strong the batting is. It is illegal to score 100 runs in 5 overs," he said.

"How can this happen? Even if you bowl full-tosses, it is tough to do it. For bowlers, it has become like take money and get destroyed here. I feel for the bowlers in this format," Akram added.

He also branded SRH as the "most destructive side" in IPL 2024.

The Pakistani fast-bowling icon said South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen is his favourite. SRH batter Klaasen has smashed 268 runs in seven matches this season.

"Heinrich Klaasen is one of my favourite players in the world if you talk about white-ball cricket. His ability to hit sixes is incredible. Abdul Samad is doing a good job as a finisher. He is playing his role well. Also, Pat Cummins' presence as a captain has brought some calmness in the SRH dressing room," Akram added.

