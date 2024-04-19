IPL 2024: PBKS' Ashutosh Sharma sweeps Jasprit Bumrah for a six. Hardik Pandya says ‘unbelievable, great for…’| WATCH
Ashutosh Sharma impressed with a counter-attacking knock of 61 runs off 28 balls for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians. Despite the PBKS' loss, Sharma's fearless approach, including a sweep for six against Bumrah, was praised by skippers Hardik Pandya and Sam Curran.
Ashutosh Sharma has been the revelation of the IPL season for Punjab Kings, coming to the rescue of his side on at least two occasions. The 25-year-old played a counter-attacking 61-run knock (off 28 balls) against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, which gave his team a chance to get into the game, but it proved to be in vain as Punjab Kings were bowled out for 183. MI eventually emerged victorious by 9 runs.