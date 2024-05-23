With the Kolkata Knight Riders reaching the finals after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifiers of the Indian Premier League on 21 May, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise will face either SRH or Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now as IPL finals after just couple of days away, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's messages was posted by the franchise on its official Instagram profile.

KKR wrote Iyer's message as, "We are happy but not yet satisfied but there is one more game to go." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the Instagram feed:

Following this post, netizens started commenting on it: Md Faizan wrote, "Can Mumbai still qualify?"

Another commented, "agr is bar kkr na jeeti to support krna bnd (sic)" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adarsh said, "Shreyas Bhai respect button"

"The target is set , let's conquer cheapuk again," one social media user wrote.

"Kkriders are ready to bring there 3rd trophy (sic)", said a netizen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anaya commented, "Korbo lorbo jeetbo re 💜@kkriders Ami kkr (sic)"

Rapheal said, "Yes, please just maintain the strong middle order and consistent bowling order unlike what we did in 2021 Final (sic)"

Antara wrote, "Last match...!! This is a chance to win the cup. Play your best, my favorite team. #amikkr (sic)" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rimsha commented, "Please kkr Jeet Jana final koi galti mat karna warna depression me chali jaongi (sic)"

Some social media user wrote, "In the current squad, there are so many players who could understand the pain endured because of the loss in the Final. Shreyas Iyer as a DC captain in 2020, Andre Russell unavailable throughout the Playoffs in 2021, Venkatesh Iyer who almost brought a revolutionary title for KKR in 2021. This team has shown the entire world their purpose. Not to only win but lay hands over the Trophy and honestly, this is probably the most invincible playing XI in the history of any IPL season."

Mihir wrote, "This is the difference between champions/true contenders vs teams who do an over celebration by defeating csk. Qualify kiya after 6 wins in a row, that is definitely a huge thing to do, but backing up with further performances?"

KKR in IPL 2024: In the IPL 2024, KKR played 40 matches where it won 9 matches and lost 3, getting 20 points and leading the IPL points table.

The SRK's franchise was the first to qualify for the IPL playoffs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, KKR became the IPL champions in 2012 by defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final and repeated the feat in 2014 by defeating Kings XI Punjab.

