IPL 2024: West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph to join Lucknow Super Giants for ₹3 crore; replaces England's Mark Wood
Shamar Joseph ascended to global acclaim during the Australia Test series when, despite suffering from an injured foot, he delivered an exceptional performance, claiming seven wickets
West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph is all set to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the IPL 2024 season and will replace England fast bowler Mark Wood in the team. The pacer will join the IPL franchise for ₹3 crore after the English pacer was ruled out of the T20 league for undisclosed reasons.