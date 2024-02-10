West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph is all set to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the IPL 2024 season and will replace England fast bowler Mark Wood in the team. The pacer will join the IPL franchise for ₹3 crore after the English pacer was ruled out of the T20 league for undisclosed reasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named Shamar Joseph as a replacement for pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Joseph will join LSG for ₹3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies' Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies. This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL," the Indian Premier League said in a statement.

The official reason for Mark Wood's absence was not revealed but a report by ESPNCricinfo claimed that the England Cricket Board (ECB) decided to pull the player to manage his workload. The IPL 2024 will be organised just before T20 World Cup 2024 in June and England is also scheduled to play Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Mark Wood is the second England player to miss IPL 2024 because of ECB's decision. Earlier, the cricket board decided to prevent pacer Jofra Archer from participating in the T20 league as he is recovering from an injury and the ECB needs his complete focus on the T20 World Cup 2024.

Shamar Joseph's historical spell Shamar Joseph ascended to global acclaim during the Australia Test series when, despite suffering from an injured foot, he delivered an exceptional performance, claiming seven wickets in the final innings. This remarkable feat led to West Indies securing a thrilling eight-run victory at the Gabba during the second Test match.

This triumph marked West Indies' inaugural Test victory in Australia since the year 1997.

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan

