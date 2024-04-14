‘Shimron Hetmyer like knock wasn't required': Rajasthan Royals' bizarre decision draws flak from former cricketers
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings despite criticism of skipper Sanju Samson for sending debutant Tanush Kotian to open the batting. Kotian, primarily an off-spinner, made a slow start with 24 runs off 31 balls, but Shimron Hetmyer's quick 27 runs secured the victory for RR.
Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 3 wickets at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday. Despite the win, RR skipper Sanju Samson has come under fire for some of the decisions he made during the match, including sending debutant Tanush Kotian to open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.