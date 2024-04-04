The Indian Premier League 2024 has been sensational till now and in 16 matches, a total of 299 sixes have been smashed by the top players. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leading the charts of hitting maximum sixes is Sunrisers Hyderabad's power hitter Heinrich Klaasen with 17 sixes in 3 matches and has a strike rate of 219.73.

He is followed by Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag (SR 160.17), Lucknow Super Giants' Nicolas Pooran (SR 175.90) and Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine (SR 206.15) with 12 sixes.

Apart from this, Sunrisers Hyderabad's other power hitter Abhishek Sharma also got enrolled in the list and has shot 11 sixes in three matches and has a strike rate of 200.

Kolkata's rockstar Andre Russell is not far behind and has smashed 10 sixes in three matches at a strike rate of 238.63.

Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma, Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant, and teammate David Warner have to hit 9 sixes.

With these players making it to the list, how can India's all-time favourite Virat Kohli be behind? In 4 matches, Kohli has hit 8 sixes and 17 fours for Royal Challengers Bangalore at a strike rate of 140.97.

LSG's Quinton de Kock, DC's Tristan Stubbs, and RCB's Dinesh got featured in the list with 7 sixes, while RR's Sanju Samson, CSK's Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, and Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone have hit 6 sixes each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KKR's Phil Salt, LSG's skipper KL Rahul, and MI's Ishan Kishan too have hit 5 sixes.

Most fours in IPL 2024: Looking at the long list of maximum fours, RCB's Virat Kohli has hit 17, PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan has smashed 16, DC's David Warner hit 15, LSG's Quinton de Kock smashed 14 and RR's Riyan Parag has hit 13.

Overall, in IPL history, Chris Gayle has the highest number of sixes for RCB – 357, followed by Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma (261) and then former RCB hitter AB de Villers (251).

