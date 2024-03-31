IPL 2024: 21-year-old Mayank Yadav shocked Lucknow Super Giants with his blistering pace on Saturday, taking 3 scalps while giving away just 27 runs. Such was Yadav's impact that 2 of PBKS's openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma, were dismissed due to sheer pace, unable to bowl a quicker delivery.

Apart from his performance, the pace with which Yadav bowled soon caught the attention of cricket pundits across the board. In fact, Yadav bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024, which registered a speed of 155.8 km per hour. The debutant also bowled 3 other deliveries that made the list of the fastest deliveries of the season.

Yadav was later named Player of the Match for his impressive debut, taking 3 crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Yadav said, "I have always heard from others that there is nervousness in debuts but that goes away after the first ball. My plan was to not be under too much pressure, to bowl at the stumps and to use the pace as much as possible. There was the thought of mixing up the pace initially but the wicket helped and the skipper told me to bowl quick. The debut wicket was the favourite. Coming off the injury last season was tough, I would set my goal to debut at a young age but injuries were a setback."

Fastest Deliveries of IPL 2024:

155.8 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153.9 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153.4 kmph - Mayank Yadav - LSG vs PBKS

153 kmph - Nandre Burger - RR vs DC

152.3 kmph - Gerald Coetzee - MI vs SRH

151.2 kmph - Alzarri Joseph - RCB vs KKR

150.9 kmph - Matheesha Pathirana - CSK vs GT

Who is Mayank Yadav?

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Mayank Yadav made a name for himself with his performances in the CK Nayudu Trophy (U23) last year, taking 15 wickets in the 6 matches of the tournament. Yadav has also represented Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he has been a consistent performer for his side.

The 21-year-old also made a mark during the 2023 Deodhar Trophy, where he put in a solid performance for North Zone, taking 12 wickets in the 5 matches of the season at an average of 17.58 and an economy rate of under 6 an over. However, the pacer missed out on an opportunity to play in the IPL last season due to an injury just before the start of the cash-rich league.

