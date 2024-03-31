IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav? LSG pacer who bowled the fastest delivery of season at 155.8 kmph
IPL 2024: 21-year-old Mayank Yadav shocked Lucknow Super Giants with his blistering pace on Saturday, taking 3 scalps while giving away just 27 runs. Such was Yadav's impact that 2 of PBKS's openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma, were dismissed due to sheer pace, unable to bowl a quicker delivery.