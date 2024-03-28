IPL 2024: Who’s the real captain, MS Dhoni or Ruturaj Gaikwad? CSK bowler says, ‘There’s a bit of confusion…’
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for IPL 2024, succeeding MS Dhoni. Gaikwad's appointment while Dhoni is still in the team ensures a smooth transition
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by their new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, have made a strong start to their campaign in IPL 2024. However, with MS Dhoni still in the team, questions arise about who the real captain is. CSK bowler Deepak Chahar earlier commented on a similar query.