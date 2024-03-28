Hello User
IPL 2024: Who's the real captain, MS Dhoni or Ruturaj Gaikwad? CSK bowler says, 'There's a bit of confusion…'

IPL 2024: Who’s the real captain, MS Dhoni or Ruturaj Gaikwad? CSK bowler says, ‘There’s a bit of confusion…’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for IPL 2024, succeeding MS Dhoni. Gaikwad's appointment while Dhoni is still in the team ensures a smooth transition

Chennai Super Kings' wicketkeeper MS Dhoni adjusts the stumps during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 26, 2024. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by their new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, have made a strong start to their campaign in IPL 2024. However, with MS Dhoni still in the team, questions arise about who the real captain is. CSK bowler Deepak Chahar earlier commented on a similar query.

Speculations arose when Dhoni, instead of Gaikwad, was seen setting the field. MSD, a legendary leader for the Yellow Army, handed the captaincy to the opening batter just the evening before the tournament began on March 22.

CSK had earlier said that Ruturaj Gaikwad's appointment as captain while Mahi is still in the team would ensure a smooth transition.

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," the team posted on social media on March 21.

CSK kicked off the tournament with a 6-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22. They followed this with a 63-run win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 26.

Deepak Chahar’s comment

After CSK’s win against RCB, Sunil Gavaskar spoke with Chahar, who took 2 wickets for 28 runs in his 4 overs in the IPL match. The medium pacer was asked whom he would approach, Dhoni or Gaikwad, while setting the field.

“I got to look at Mahi bhai and at Ruturaj, both of them, these days for field placements and all. So, there is a bit of confusion… where to look now. But, Ruturaj is doing well, and he is leading the way," the medium pacer said with a smile.

CSK will play their first away match on March 31 in Visakhapatnam, the new home for Delhi Capitals (DC). So far, no team has been able to win an away match.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
