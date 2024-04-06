IPL 2024: ‘Why Dhoni wasn’t sent earlier?' Cricket experts baffled over CSK's move after 2nd loss
IPL 2024: Cricket experts surprised as CSK sends Dhoni at number 7 for just three balls in IPL 2024, leading to second consecutive loss. Former cricketers express shock over decision, highlighting Dhoni's ability to hit slower balls.
IPL 2024: Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s decision to send MS Dhoni for batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at number 7 for just three balls have left cricket experts in wonder, while outlining it as a “significant error" which led to their second successive loss in IPL 2024.