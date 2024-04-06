IPL 2024: Cricket experts surprised as CSK sends Dhoni at number 7 for just three balls in IPL 2024, leading to second consecutive loss. Former cricketers express shock over decision, highlighting Dhoni's ability to hit slower balls.

IPL 2024: Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s decision to send MS Dhoni for batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at number 7 for just three balls have left cricket experts in wonder, while outlining it as a “significant error" which led to their second successive loss in IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The likes of Shane Watson and Brett Lee insisted CSK to send Dhoni up the order. However, the explosive effort went in vain in Chennai's pursuit of 192. It was expected that Chennai will sent Dhoni at number 6 after SRH captain Pat Cummins packed Dube in the 14th over.

Instead, Daryl Mitchell was put ahead, and the hitter from New Zealand found it difficult to hit the slower deliveries from the Sunrisers quick bowlers. In his 11 balls and 13 runs, he only scored one boundary, which was eventually dismissed by T Natarajan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As CSK scored 165 for five in 20 overs, MS Dhoni was next to go for just three balls where he faced only two deliveries and scoring a single against Natarajan. Former Indian cricketer questioned the logic behind sending Dhoni later in the match.

“Considering off cutter planning in to the pitch and match up against Bhuvi and Unadkat, Dhoni the right hand batsman should have batted up the order in this match vs SRH," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

On Cricbuzz, ex-cricketers Michael Vaughan and Simon Doull were also surprised over the same. “I'm amazed he did not come out to bat earlier. I can't understand why he's been out there for just three balls," the former England captain said, adding that Dhoni has the ability to hit those slower balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), after their win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5, now stand at number 5. They have won 2 of their 4 matches.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!