Lucknow Super Giants skipper and franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka engaged in a heated conversation, presumably discussing the team's performance and strategy, after a humiliating 10-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Batting first, the LSG set Sunrisers Hyderabad a target of 166 runs. However, Sunrisers' openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma reached the target in 9.4 overs, i.e. 62 deliveries.

Head smashed an unbeaten 89 runs in just 30 deliveries, while Sharma scored an unbeaten 75 runs in 28 balls.

Following the defeat, an upset Goenka was seen having a heated chat with KL Rahul near the LSG dugout, and it didn't appear they were trying to solve the issue.

Now, reports have arrived that KL Rahul may not get retained by the franchise in the 2025 IPL auction, whom LSG bought for ₹17 crore at the IPL 2022 auction.

"There is a five-day gap before the next game against DC. As of now, no decision has been taken but it is understood that if Rahul plans to just concentrate on his batting for the remaining two games, the management won't mind," an IPL source told PTI.

Besides this, Rahul's captaincy for the next two IPL matches is in jeopardy. If he decides to step down, vice-captain Nicholas Pooran will likely take over for the remaining two games.

KL Rahul in IPL 2024: Looking at some stats, KL Rahul has scored 460 runs in 12 IPL matches at an average of 38.33. However, what's concerning is his strike rate which is 136.09. In the last match against SRH, Rahul scored 29 off 33 balls, which somehow affected the scorecard.

LSG in IPL 2024: According to stats, LSG is standing at the sixth spot and have 12 points in 12 matches after winning six. They have a net run rate of -0.769.

LSG IPL payoff chances: LSG can reach the playoffs, however, they will have to beat Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on May 14 and vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on May 17. Adding on, they will have to improve net run-rate (-0.760), which is very low.

With agency inputs.

